(Video) Alisson saves Liverpool yet again with superb goalline stop from Matty Cash

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to Alisson Becker producing heroics as the team’s last line of defence since his arrival at Anfield in 2018, and he was at it again this afternoon.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead into the interval against Aston Villa but, not for the first time, they were indebted to their goalkeeper for keeping the opposition at bay early in the second half.

Within four minutes of the resumption, Unai Emery’s side won a free kick which led to Lucas Digne sending a dangerous cross into the home side’s penalty area.

Matty Cash, who scored twice in Villa’s previous game and put through his own net in the first half today, got to the ball with a powerful header which was blocked by Alisson on the goalline, the Liverpool number 1 reacting swiftly to make the save just in time.

The visitors asked the question as to whether it had gone over the line, but with no signal to referee Simon Hooper, it remained 2-0 until Mo Salah further extended the Reds’ advantage shortly afterwards.

It was yet another crucial stop from the heroic Brazilian at a time when a Villa goal could’ve radically altered the complexion of the match.

You can see the Alisson save below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @ZhouFPL on Twitter/X: