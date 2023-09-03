(Photo) Alisson Becker shows off brand new look right before Aston Villa clash

It’s a new season with opportunities aplenty for players to showcase their talents and improve on their efforts in 2022/23.

For Alisson Becker, of course, it’s easy for the status quo to remain untouched given his frankly remarkable consistency in the famous red shirt.

The Brazilian has, however, shaken things up slightly with a fresh trim ahead of Liverpool’s impending meeting with Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, and it’s fair to say we’re fans of the new look!

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official X account: