Big injury blow: Liverpool fans will fear the worst as key man goes straight down the tunnel

On what was a bright afternoon at Anfield, Liverpool fans will be hopeful that their potential third win of the campaign won’t have been spoiled by some unfortunate injury news.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the home support something to worry about after pulling up in the second-half of action, as was reported by @JamesPearceLFC and @IanDoyleSport on X.

The Englishman was soon spotted heading down the tunnel after the incident in question in what was hopefully a precautionary substitution.

He's coming off. Some ovation for him. Led by example today – outstanding.

Quansah on, Gomez to right-back. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 3, 2023

Alexander-Arnold goes straight down the tunnel — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 3, 2023

Fortunately for the Merseysiders, an international break is set to take place in the coming week, which should offer the No.66 ample time to recover depending on the severity of the injury concern in question.

Boasting another impressive showing for us at Anfield, in which he registered an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning opener in the first three minutes of action, we’ll be hopeful of seeing our Academy graduate back on the pitch and influencing proceedings for our visit to Wolves in mid-September.

With limited options available to cover for Alexander-Arnold in the right-back spot, not to mention amid ongoing concerns around Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, we can ill afford further disruption to the backline.

