‘I would love it if…’ – Jurgen Klopp has one request for Liverpool fans going to Anfield today

Jurgen Klopp has made a request to Liverpool fans going to Anfield today, and for subsequent matches.

The Reds manager used his programme notes for this afternoon’s clash against Aston Villa to ask supporters to refrain from singing the chant celebrating him until after the final whistle.

As per liverpoolfc.com, the German wrote: “The first thing I have to say about it is I absolutely love it. To have a song sung in my name by the supporters of this club is something so special that I cannot put my feelings into words, but it is an honour that would have been beyond my imagination when I became Liverpool manager.

“I say this because I do not want there to be any misunderstanding. I love that the song exists. I love that it is sung. And, more than anything else, I am humbled that the supporters who I love want to sing it when they come to Anfield. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps.

“The only exception I make – and it is much easier and much better to do it in these notes than it is in the heat of a game – is that I would love it if it became a song for after matches are finished. During games I want all of the support to go to the players. I want them to feel your backing and I want you to urge them on and keep them on their toes.

“My gratitude for the support you have given me from the moment I arrived could not be greater. But having felt that, I know the difference it can make, so I would appreciate it so much if this group of players could be given the same treatment. I know it is not for me to tell you when you should sing which song, so this is just a polite request.”

We’ve become accustomed to hearing “I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red” during Liverpool games over the past couple of years, the chant to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’ quickly becoming a favourite of the Kop.

It’s recognition that Klopp richly deserves for, as referenced by the song’s lyrics, guiding the Reds to the biggest prizes in club football during his eight-year tenure at Anfield and giving the supporters some of the best memories of their lives.

The 56-year-old strikes the perfect chord with his request for the LFC faithful not to sign it until after the full-time whistle, letting them know just how appreciative he is of the serenade but selflessly asking that it’s the players who get their backing while the match is going on.

Klopp’s wish is generally the Liverpool fans’ command, so even if things go brilliantly to plan against Villa today, we’ll probably have to wait until roughly 4pm to hear the first round of “Jurgen said to me, you know…”.

Allied with the right result, that’d send the boss home this evening with immense satisfaction!

