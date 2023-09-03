(Video) Klopp’s latest admission on Salah exit rumours as Villa focus questioned

Liverpool’s preparations in the Premier League continue to be slightly overshadowed by ongoing questions over Mo Salah’s future on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp was once again pestered with talk over the Egyptian and his focus for the impending clash with Aston Villa amid probing bids from Saudi Arabia.

The German was absolutely emphatic when it came to defending his player, however, and emphasised the media’s role in blowing the story out of proportion.

Hopefully we can see the former Roma man get on the scoresheet this afternoon and silence his doubters.

