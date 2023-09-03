‘Imperious’ – £140k-p/w Liverpool player hailed for ‘destructive performance’ v Aston Villa

Sky Sports journalist Lewis Jones praised Darwin Nunez for his ‘destructive performance’ in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa this afternoon.

Following his match-winning double at Newcastle last week, the Uruguayan didn’t get on the scoresheet today, but his all-round display tormented the visitors’ defence before he was called ashore by Jurgen Klopp in the 65th minute.

As per Sky Sports’ live commentary from the match at Anfield (15:40), Jones said: “Looking at Nunez’s raw numbers of five shots, all off target and no goals from an expected tally of 1.17 you’d think he’s had a stinker. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Two of those efforts came back off the woodwork, his running off the ball was imperious and he got an assist for Salah’s goal. Destructive performance from the striker.”

As Jones says, the bare statistics from today’s match might suggest that it was a day to forget for Nunez, who twice struck the woodwork, completed only seven passes, lost 60% of his duels and missed three ‘big chances’ (Sofascore).

However, the 24-year-old’s overall display made him a nightmare for Villa’s defence to try and handle as he justified Klopp’s decision to hand him his first Premier League start of the season.

The Uruguayan was bang unlucky to see his 39th-minute shot come back off the crossbar, while he claimed an assist for his flick-on for Mo Salah’s goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Nunez is sometimes culpable of missing chances you’d expect him to score in his sleep, but every striker in the world spurns opportunities occasionally, and the visitors had no answer for the sheer chaos he unleashed at Anfield today.

We can’t wait to see the £140,000-per-week attacker (Capology) light up the Premier League this season – he’s showing that he means business!

