BBC pundit says Liverpool can stop something they’re trying v Villa thanks to Nunez

Leon Osman praised Darwin Nunez’s pace during Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguayan international has been a constant threat against the visitors (at the time of writing), playing a vital role in the Reds’ second goal of the day and coming close with another chipped effort that struck the upright.

“Liverpool are trying to be so precise with their pass but they don’t need to be. Nunez is so quick,” the former Everton man spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

The 24-year-old earned his place in the starting-XI with a game-changing cameo at St. James’ Park, registering two late goals to help secure the lion-share of the points for Jurgen Klopp’s travelling men.

It has to be said that our 2022 summer signing has been somewhat unfortunate to not find himself on two goals from the first-half of action, though it would be unfair to suggest that he hasn’t had an impact on the game itself.

Hopefully our German tactician keeps the faith in our chaotic attacker who can get a chance to further plump up the scoreline at Anfield.

At the very least, it’s fascinating to observe how Nunez’s attributes have helped expose Aston Villa’s high line.

