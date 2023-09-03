Liverpool fans treated to selection surprise as three changes made v Aston Villa – team news confirmed

Seven points out of an available nine from Liverpool’s first three Premier League fixtures is most certainly nothing to sniff at.

That said, Jurgen Klopp is sure to be hopeful of recording a more routine victory against today’s opponents in Aston Villa following a dramatic late win over Newcastle United last week at St. James’ Park.

Darwin Nunez, the hero of the occasion, naturally finds himself rewarded with an opportunity to impress from the off with a place in the manager’s starting-XI.

Alisson Becker is the man in command of the six-yard box but finds himself behind a changed backline featuring Joe Gomez and Joel Matip covering for an injured Ibrahima Konate and a suspended Virgil van Dijk.

The midfield also sees a slight tweak with Curtis Jones coming in for summer signing Wataru Endo alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Ryan Gravenberch, not registered in time to play a role against the Villans observes from the stands.

Up top, our new No.9 leads the line with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz the support acts on the wings.

And the team news is… LIVE! Nunez in the XI along with Curtis Jones 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Y6nzn0GFsG — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2023

