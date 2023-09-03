(Video) Villa rattled: Nunez forces Cash own goal as Liverpool up to two in 20 minutes

It had looked like Darwin Nunez had doubled Liverpool’s lead around the 20-minute mark on an initial view, though the effort has since been given as an own goal against Matty Cash.

The Uruguayan international fired a powerful effort from close-range that struck the post before rebounding into the path of the Aston Villa defender.

A highly unfortunate moment for the visitors though one that’s entirely deserved on the balance of play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SuperSport & beIN Sport:

