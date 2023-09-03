(Video) Mo Salah extends Liverpool’s lead with clinical close-range finish v Aston Villa

In a week dominated by speculation over his future at Liverpool, Mo Salah today got on with what he does best – scoring goals in a red shirt at Anfield.

Ten minutes into the second half against Aston Villa, Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a corner kick in front of the Kop, with Darwin Nunez flicking the ball on and the legendary Egyptian ghosting in at the back post to finish clinically to the net from inside the six-yard box.

It was the 31-year-old’s second goal of the season and his 188th for the Reds, and it put Jurgen Klopp’s team into a commanding 3-0 lead against Unai Emery’s visitors this afternoon.

You can see Salah’s strike below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @ElzerMalin92372 on Twitter/X: