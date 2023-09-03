Szoboszlai shares cryptic dressing room update over Salah exit rumours

In a story that looks set to drag on over the coming weeks, Dominik Szoboszlai was the latest member of the Liverpool team to be questioned over the Mo Salah transfer saga.

The Hungarian suggested in his post-match comments that the subject had been broached inside the dressing room, though it appears that the Egyptian King is keen to continue his Anfield journey.

“You know it is football everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed,” the Hungarian international informed reporters on the world feed (via BBC Sport).

“We are of course speaking between each other but he [Salah] wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us.

“We are really happy – we need people in the team like him.”

Both the former RB Leipzig man and the talismanic No.11 were on target in an emphatic victory for the hosts against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With the Saudi transfer window remarkably allowed to remain open until 7th September – a full six days after the English window slammed shut – you can expect this story to rumble on for the next few days.

READ MORE: Big injury blow: Liverpool fans will fear the worst as key man goes straight down the tunnel

READ MORE: 3 ball recoveries; 89% pass accuracy: £120k-p/w Liverpool ace had insane first-half v Villa

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad already tested our resolve with a £150m late bid on transfer deadline day, though we’ve thankfully held firm after already losing two key stars to the Middle East in the form of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Without the option of finding a suitable replacement in the market available, we’d like to think our position on the matter won’t change – regardless of how big an offer comes our way.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️