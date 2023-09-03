(Video) Embarrassed: Szoboszlai skins Digne with savage bit of Anfield skill

Dominik Szoboszlai was a constant threat for Liverpool throughout an impressive showing against Aston Villa.

The Hungarian fired the Reds in front and terrorised the visitors down the right-flank, much to the consternation of Lucas Digne with a lovely bit of skill close to the box.

The attacking midfielder came close to setting up another goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men with a ball played into the area but it wasn’t one Luis Diaz could make the most of.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Peacock (via @caulkerloaner):