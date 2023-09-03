(Video) Trent unleashes his sublime distribution with exquisite pass in lead-up to Liverpool goal

One thing nobody can dispute about Trent Alexander-Arnold is that he’s a magician with the ball at his feet, and his passing range was on show for all to see during Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa today.

With the Reds leading 1-0 midway through the first half, he took possession just inside his team’s half of the pitch and took one look up before picking out Mo Salah with an inch-perfect 50-yard pass.

The move ended with Darwin Nunez’s shot rebounding off the post and onto the unfortunate Matty Cash, with the ball rolling over the goalline to double the home side’s advantage.

The Villa defender will be credited with the own goal, but it owed plenty to the latest entry to the extensive catalogue of jaw-droppingly brilliant Trent passes. Never mind that it won’t officially be registered as an assist!

You can see a clip of Trent’s brilliant through ball below, taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage and shared via @FootbBrosh on Twitter/X: