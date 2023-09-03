(Video) Trent’s pinpoint long-range passing lit up emphatic Liverpool victory

Having previously scored a stoppage time winner against Aston Villa at Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold again tormented the Midlands club on Merseyside this afternoon.

The 24-year-old lit up his team’s 3-0 victory over Unai Emery’s visitors with numerous entries for his back catalogue of jaw-dropping pinpoint passes.

The pick of those was the 50-yard missile which ultimately led to Matty Cash putting the ball into his own net for the Reds’ second goal of the day, but that certainly wasn’t an isolated moment.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

As per Sofascore, Trent completed 69 of the 76 passes he played today (91%), with eight of his 12 long balls finding a teammate, while he finished the game with a 100% success rate from crosses.

As shown in a video compilation shared by @DarwinNune35797 on Twitter/X, a couple of inch-perfect diagonal balls to Luis Diaz in the opening minutes against Villa set the tone for a sublime performance from Liverpool’s captain for the day.

He also added another assist to his tally, with his early corner finished to the net by Dominik Szoboszlai, and Reds fans will be praying that the knock which forced the 24-year-old out of the game with 20 minutes to go isn’t a serious one.

You can see Trent’s delicious range of passing below, via @DarwinNune35797 on Twitter/X: