(Video) Gerrard-esque: Szoboszlai screamer opens Liverpool scoring in first three minutes v Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai opened up his Liverpool scoring account in STYLE with a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

Lurking outside the 18-yard box, the Hungarian international ran into the action after spotting a loose ball from a corner to ping one into the far right corner.

A superb effort – a Steven Gerrard-esque moment, one might dare suggest – from the man wearing the No.8 shirt for the hosts.

Hopefully many more such moments to come from the summer signing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay footage shared by @SamueILFC: