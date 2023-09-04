(Video) Pundit comments on Alexander-Arnold ‘playing as a centre-back’ against Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been moving between right-back, centre-midfield and a hybrid of the two in the past few months but one pundit thinks they spotted him playing in another role against Aston Villa.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Stephen Warnock said: “A lot of the game [Alexander-Arnold] ended up playing as a centre-back. It’s almost like they have tried to find a balance in the team where they can protect themselves defensively as well.

“Today he played almost like a quarter-back, it was brilliant to watch. We know the capability of him his passing ability.

“When he is on the ball, he is calm, composed, he waits for the right opportunity. It was a masterclass in passing from Trent Alexander-Arnold today.”

It was an interesting assessment from the ex-Red and showed how Jurgen Klopp is constantly tinkering with his formations, in order to find a way to make the team better.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Scouser will continue to play in this new role once the international break comes to an end and how he can continue to develop his game.

You can watch Warnock’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 38:32) via Match of the Day 2 on the BBC iPlayer:

