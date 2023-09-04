(Video) Former Premier League winner channels his inner Jurgen Klopp with post-match gesture

Jurgen Klopp’s triple fist pump became a staple of Liverpool’s quadruple bid during the 2021/22 season and is still whipped out occasionally, and the German’s passionate post-match celebration appears to be catching on elsewhere!

Around the same time that Reds fans were revelling in the announcement of Ryan Gravenberch’s signing on Friday night, their Shelbourne counterparts were toasting a last-gasp derby victory in the League of Ireland.

The north Dublin club came from behind to beat capital rivals St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 with two goals in the final 10 minutes, the winner coming in stoppage time, and their boss understandably lapped up the win afterwards.

Damien Duff – the former Republic of Ireland winger who won the Premier League with Chelsea in the mid-2000s – celebrated with Shels fans after the game with a series of fist pumps akin to Klopp’s, with the home support at Tolka Park loving every second of it.

As anyone who’s sat in the Kop and witnessed the Liverpool boss doing it after a game can testify, it’s brilliantly contagious!

You can see Duff’s celebrations below, via @shelsfc on Twitter/X: