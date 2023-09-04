(Video) Luis Diaz starts his own rendition of Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool chant

Luis Diaz seems to be much like many Liverpool fans in that he’s a big fan of Darwin Nunez and our No.7 showed this in brilliant style, following our 3-0 home victory over Aston Villa.

The Colombian was captured leaving the pitch by the club’s cameras and he turned to the lens to start signing his own rendition of our No.9’s chant.

It was a fantastic moment that shows the togetherness inside Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room and the close bond between two of our attackers.

Let’s hope that the pair can continue to grow their bromance and that the Reds can keep recording some big victories, after the international break.

You can watch the video of Diaz and Nunez (from 0:06) via @LFC on X:

Heading into the international break with a win 👏 pic.twitter.com/sB2yRtZLhT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

