(Video) Gravenberch’s reaction to seeing his name on LFC shirt will instantly endear him to Reds fans

Ryan Gravenberch couldn’t have looked happier upon first seeing his name on the back of a Liverpool shirt!

The Reds’ official social media channels have released footage from the Dutchman’s signing for the club, with the deal being clinched on Friday night less than 90 minutes before the summer transfer window closed.

At the 21-year-old’s unveiling, he was asked by a reporter present if it was his first time seeing his name on the iconic red kit, replying in the affirmative.

When subsequently asked how that felt, Gravenberch simply marvelled at his surname staring back at him and smiled wholeheartedly, taking it all in that he’d just become a Liverpool player.

His joy at the transfer going through was so genuine, and his reaction will instantly endear him to the Kop before he even makes his debut for the Reds!

You can see Gravenberch’s reaction below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: