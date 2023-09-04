Ryan Gravenberch withdrawn from Netherlands squad for upcoming international break

Ryan Gravenberch has yet to make his debut for Liverpool due to the lateness of his deadline day deal but he’s now also not going to be playing international football in the coming week.

As reported by the official website for the Dutch national team (translated): ‘Ryan Gravenberch will not travel to Zeist this international match to join the Dutch Juniors.

‘The Liverpool FC midfielder has indicated to KNVB coach Michael Reiziger that he wants to focus on his new club during the international match in September and will therefore not make himself available’.

It’s great to see the commitment that the 21-year-old has to settling into life on Merseyside as quickly as possible and let’s hope that this leads to improved performances on the pitch.

Due to the logistical tasks that will also be required for the Dutchman to complete during his first days as a Red, it makes sense to allow him to sort his affairs out away from just playing football.

Many may have worried to see that a player isn’t taking part in their national team matches, as this normally means an injury has occured but this thankfully isn’t the case in this instance.

Now we all hope that our No.38 can have his full focus on our next match against Wolves and make an instant impact on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

