(Video) Fan angle of Szoboszlai’s screamer goal three minutes in is a mad watch

If Dominik Szoboszlai’s first Liverpool goal was any indication of the kind of efforts fans are going to enjoy in the years to come – let’s all strap ourselves in and enjoy the ride.

The Hungarian’s long-range scorcher on the three-minute marker was a special one to behold, with the midfielder timing a run toward the edge of the box perfectly to capitalise on a loose ball that span away from goal following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick.

New footage from the fans behind the goal captures just how remarkable the placement of the former RB Leipzig’s shot was as it glided through a sea of bodies in the box to nestle in the corner of the net.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CrispyEmi & relayed by @thiagoat on X: