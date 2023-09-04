(Video) Klopp had a message for Liverpool supporters at full-time

Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager but also a great cheerleader and when he asks the Liverpool fans to do something, more often than not we all pretty quickly start doing it.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold’s growing bromance

Following our impressive victory against Aston Villa, the boss went over to the Kop to show his appreciation for their support by asking for the singing to get even louder.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The German then bowed in front of the fans and it just shows the mutual respect and love that’s in place between our manager and all of us supporters.

You can watch the Klopp video via @LFC on X:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 3 Review 🤩: Sterling soars & Cash delivers, defenders all the way, Brighton retreating…