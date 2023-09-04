‘We’re not happy’ – Ronald Koeman fumes at Ryan Gravenberch in Dutch press conference

Ryan Gravenberch has made the controversial decision to not report for international duty and now it seems that he’s going to get some backlash from his manager for the senior side, Ronald Koeman.

Speaking with the media in a press conference, the former Everton boss said (via the Liverpool ECHO): “We’re not happy about that. Nigel de Jong [technical director of the KNVB] has been in touch with him.”

Although our No.38 was actually selected for the Under-21s and not the first team, it seems that his decision had some repercussions that could effect his long-term chances of playing for his country at the highest level.

It may have been a decision that made sense logistically, as the midfielder clearly wants to settle into life on Merseyside after landing in a new country on a deadline day deal.

However, this decision to put his own needs ahead of a call-up to play for the youth side of his nation will understandably lead to some criticism back home.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be impressed and it may well help that Virgil van Dijk is his captain for club and country, as well as the fact that he’s still a young man who can make mistakes.

There’s plenty of time for this to all be brushed under the carpet and we can only hope that it doesn’t boil over or get any worse but it’s not looking too good for our newest signing, at this moment in time.

