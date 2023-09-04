‘After 19 months out’ – Huge injury news as ‘special’ Liverpool ace makes long-awaited return

Much of the focus yesterday afternoon will have been on the Liverpool’s senior team’s remarkable performance in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, though there was some huge news that emerged elsewhere.

Young Kaide Gordon was a substitute for the U21s side in a 4-1 defeat to their Middlesbrough counterparts, emerging back onto the pitch after a 19-month spell out of football with a serious injury, as was rightfully noted by The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill on X on Monday afternoon.

Kaide Gordon has finally returned to football after 19 months out. He’s on as a sub for Liverpool U21s in Kirkby. Incredible moment for him after such a long and difficult time away. https://t.co/y2VzyBibKi — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) September 3, 2023

The youngster had been ruled out since early 2022 with a pelvic issue, curbing what had been a promising start to his Anfield career having become the club’s youngest ever goal scorer with his effort in an FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Caution will be the name of the game before the ‘special’ (as described by brother Kellan, via The Athletic) 18-year-old is thrust back into the senior limelight, though we couldn’t be more thrilled to see such a promising talent welcomed back into the youth setup after what will have most likely been an emotionally harrowing period for the player and his family.

It’s worth remembering, of course, that Gordon had entered Liverpool as a more than promising talent, being described by sources at Derby County as ‘the best 16-year-old in the country’.

He’ll have his work cut out to get himself back into the first-team squad, though we’d be lying if we claimed we weren’t excited to observe his development after a lengthy period spent out of action.

We’re right behind you, Kaide!

