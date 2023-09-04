(Video) Liverpool fans rework 80s classic in conjuring new Dominik Szoboszlai chant

Just over two months since signing for Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai could have a new Kop chant doing the rounds if a serenade from one group of Reds supporters takes off.

The Hungarian has made an instant impression at Anfield since his summer move from RB Leipzig and scored his first goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, during which his all-round performance was magnificent.

Following the match, a video emerged online showing a band of LFC fans adapting the 1987 Whitney Houston classic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by replacing the last word of the song title with the 22-year-old’s surname.

It provides an alternative to an off-the-cuff adaptation of Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar High’ that The Ragamuffins conjured during a sound check before a gig earlier this year.

Fellow Liverpool summer signing Alexis Mac Allister wasn’t long getting his own ChatGPT-created chant upon joining the Reds (GIVEMESPORT), so let’s see if this song for Szoboszlai becomes as ingrained on the consciousness as the terrace favourites for the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk.

You can see the chant for the Hungarian below, via @Smurfite on Twitter/X: