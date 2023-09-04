(Video) Alexis Mac Allister spotted throwing unusual item to lucky Liverpool fan after Villa victory

It’s quite common nowadays to see supporters ask players for their shirts but Alexis Mac Allister went one step further with his gesture after our victory over Aston Villa.

The World Cup winner instead decided to offer up his shorts to a fan in the Main Stand and it seems that he has form of doing this, even during his short career as a Red.

Speaking after his first pre-season friendly with the Reds, the Argentine explained (via liverpoolfc.com) that “I gave him the shorts” after a Karlsruher SC player asked for his first ever shirt but the 24-year-old wanted to keep it as a memento.

Whether the former Brighton man had already promised someone else could have his shirt, or was in some way attached to it for another reason, it’s hard to know but one lucky supporter went home with a pair of shorts instead!

You can watch the video of Mac Allister courtesy of LFC TV:

