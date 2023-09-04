Remarkable Mo Salah stat surfaces after Aston Villa performance; Liverpool can’t sell him

Liverpool fans will be very aware that Mo Salah is currently being linked with a move away from Anfield but his performances on the pitch haven’t changed and now a remarkable statistic has come to light.

As reported by Salah Central on X: ‘The last time Mo Salah played a football match without getting a goal contribution was 26th April 2023. 130 days and counting’.

Obviously the summer break has had quite an impact on the length of time that is included here but it just goes to show how crucial the Egyptian King is to our team.

This run includes the final six games of last season and the first four of this one, meaning a 10-match stretch has now seen our No.11 be directly involved in our goal scoring.

These matches have seen the 31-year-old record five goals and seven assists, which is a seriously impressive return for the man so often involved in the pivotal moments of our games.

Given the links to a lucrative move to Al-Ittihad, these above statistics show that we really can’t afford to sell the forward – even with a record breaking off from the Saudi Pro League.

Ours and the players resolve may be tested before the window closes for the middle east club on the 7th of September but it does feel that there wouldn’t be any number that would be worthy of us parting with such an important member of our team.

You can view the Salah stat via @SalahCentral on X:

The last time Mo Salah played a football match without getting a goal contribution was 26th April 2023. 130 days and counting.⏱️ pic.twitter.com/eCRk6E0dp3 — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) September 3, 2023

