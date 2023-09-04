Mixed messages emerge from Saudi camp as next step planned in Mo Salah pursuit – report

According to reports, there appears to be mixed messages coming from within the Saudi Arabian delegation who are trying to land the signature of Mo Salah from Liverpool.

The Daily Mail reported that representatives from the Middle East have travelled to London for one last attempt at signing the 31-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with an offer of £200m seemingly being planned in the next 48 hours after their initial £150m bid was promptly rejected.

While some from within the Saudi camp are adamant that they’ll keep pushing for the Egyptian until the cutoff in three days’ time, others believe they may abandon the pursuit of the Reds attacker if there’s no sign of a breakthrough by Tuesday.

It seems like a good sign for Liverpool that even the delegation tasked with trying to prise Salah from Anfield appear to have conflicting standpoints as to the pursuit of the 31-year-old.

Also, after Sunday’s win over Aston Villa, Dominik Szoboszlai offered public reassurance that the Egyptian had told his Reds teammates that he intends to stay put on Merseyside (The Independent).

Those apparent words have been put into action on the pitch, too, with the legendary number 11 finding the net again yesterday and delivering a tireless all-round performance which certainly didn’t look anything like a player going through the motions or having their head turned.

Some pundits on Sky Sports suggested that a £200m offer would simply be too tempting for Liverpool to turn down, but the club have been steadfast in their refusal to entertain any notion of parting with Salah, and that must continue to be the case right up until the Saudi transfer deadline.

Perhaps the delegation from the Middle East will make one more attempt at signing him this week, but the Reds have held their nerve up to this point and need to remain resilient as the clock ticks towards Thursday’s cutoff.

