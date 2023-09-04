(Video) What Van Dijk did to Joe Gomez at full-time will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

Virgil van Dijk was suspended for our match with Aston Villa but that didn’t stop him from being on hand to congratulate his teammates after the full-time whistle at Anfield.

Our No.4 stood at the end of the tunnel and welcomed his colleagues back into the dressing room, leading to one beautiful moment with Joe Gomez.

The captain provided his fellow defender with a huge smile and hug, after our No.2 was part of a team that kept a clean sheet on an impressive day for everyone involved.

You can watch the video of Van Dijk and Gomez (from 0:19) via @LFC on X:

Heading into the international break with a win 👏 pic.twitter.com/sB2yRtZLhT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

