(Video) Van Dijk and Gomez’s kids hilariously gatecrash LFC TV recording

Walking on the Anfield pitch is a dream for any Liverpool fan but it’s something that the children of our players are able to do quite often, leading to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s kids starring on LFC TV.

Following our victory over Aston Villa; David James, Ronnie Whelan and Rob Jones were recording their post-match analysis – that was until the son of our No.2 quickly ran on set.

It led to some big laughs from the three men who were present, then the daughter of our captain also joined the scene and the whole matter was dealt with brilliantly.

If the pair don’t go on to emulate the sporting successes of their fathers, then at least they were both given their five minutes of fame on the TV!

You can watch the video of Van Dijk and Gomez’s children courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/eurfryn):

