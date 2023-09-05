(Video) Ryan Gravenberch looked awestruck at hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield

Ryan Gravenberch had the privilege of hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield for the first time on Sunday, and the new Liverpool signing appeared awestruck at witnessing the time-honoured ritual firsthand.

The midfielder wasn’t signed in time to be eligible for the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, but he was still in attendance to see his new club cruise to victory and continue their promising start to the Premier League season.

LFC’s official YouTube channel have shared their latest instalment of Inside Anfield with a series of previously unseen clips from the match two days ago, and one snippet shows the Dutchman’s reaction to the Reds’ iconic anthem.

As YNWA rang around the stadium prior to kick-off, Gravenberch simply nodded in approval and looked up towards the Liverpool fans singing it as passionately as ever, soaking it all in ahead of whenever he first gets to grace the hallowed turf as a player for this great club.

He can’t help but have been wowed by one of the most awe-inspiring sights in football!

You can see the clip of Gravenberch’s reaction below (from 4:53), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: