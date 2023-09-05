Henderson: Liverpool ‘should have just paid the money’ for Bellingham

Jordan Henderson has gathered himself a fair few headlines around the world with his comments on a variety of subjects but his thoughts on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham may well interest our supporters.

In the second part of his remarkable interview with The Athletic, our former captain was asked about his involvement in new signings at the club and shared an insight into this summer’s pursuit of the now Real Madrid midfielder.

The 33-year-old said: “Maybe not to the owners [sharing his thoughts on new players] but you can probably think of certain players that I might have tried for in the past, especially recently! Which looking back now, [Jude Bellingham’s] on fire so (laughing) I might have thought we should have just paid the money!

“But in the end they have a structure, they have a plan and if it doesn’t fall within that then they’re not going to change for it. Because it has a knock-on effect. It’s great to sign these amazing players with loads of wages and it’s amazing for everyone. But in the end you’ll then have different players coming in wanting different money, you’ve got players within saying, ‘Well, I want…’. It causes loads of different issues within.

“They always have a plan, always have a strategy and they know what they’re doing. The most important thing is they care about the club and that’s the biggest thing I would say about them.”

It was certainly a tongue-in-cheek remark about his England international teammate but seeing how the summer panned out and our huge bid that went to Brighton for Moises Caicedo, many will think we should have paid Borussia Dortmund whatever amount they wanted.

It is also interesting to hear the praise that the Sunderland-born midfielder has for our American owners and, although this is always a very touchy subject with many, perhaps this can give a new insight into their talents.

Missing out on a huge star of world football can never be seen as a positive but if it helps keep the peace within the dressing room, then perhaps it is the best move for the long-term ambitions of the club.

Given the midfield overhaul Jurgen Klopp has completed this summer, it does feel that we are in a better position now than we were last year but time will be the true revealer on that point.

As for the Al-Ettifaq skipper, it’s clear that he only ever had the best interests of our club at heart too – even if his exit and this most recent interview have somewhat tarnished his once near perfect reputation.

