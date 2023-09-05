Henderson: Salah has asked about life in Saudi Arabia; admits bids are coming in

Mo Salah is making as many headlines off the pitch as he is on it, which is only ever bad news for us and now Jordan Henderson has provided his insight on the chances our No.11 could join him in the Middle East.

Speaking with The Athletic, our former captain commented on the Egyptian King: “I haven’t spoken to him about the situation, obviously I spoke to him briefly over the past week or two in terms of he was asking if I was ok, everything was all right, how I’m settling in, the normal sort of stuff. I’ve sort of left him with this.

“He’ll have everybody ringing him and texting him and things like that. So I’ve sort of left him to… I don’t really know exactly what’s going on. I just see what’s being said in the media in terms of the bids going in and things like that.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens because he’s an amazing player, an amazing guy and whatever happens, he’ll have a big impact — whether that’s at Liverpool or in the Saudi League, whatever it may be… whether that’s now, in the future or whenever it may be. He’s a fantastic addition to any team.”

We can take some solace from the fact that the dressing that Jurgen Klopp has created is so strong that his current and former teammates remain good friends – something we’ve also seen with Dejan Lovren!

Although there would have been an intrigue from our attacker in what life would be like for his ex-teammate in Saudi Arabia, it doesn’t seem that any questions have been asked out of interest for a possible move himself.

There’s still time remaining in the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window and so we are all probably best to expect another huge bid to come in and to test the player and club’s resolve but let’s hope that nothing comes of it.

As the Sunderland-born midfielder says, there’s plenty of time for this move to be completed in the future that should mean we’re not forced to sell this week.

We’d all rather keep the former Roma man at Anfield forever but this window has shown us that everyone has a price.

