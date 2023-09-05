(Video) Man who interviewed Henderson says Jordan is struggling to ‘justify’ Saudi move

Jordan Henderson has catapulted himself and his move to Saudi Arabia back into the public eye and one of the two interviewers from his chat with The Athletic, has provided his insight on the events.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Adam Crafton said: “My impression, being in the room with Jordan Henderson, was that he’s a pretty good guy who’s made a decision that is very hard to justify in line with the advocacy that he’s previously done.

“I think as we went into more detail, he found that more difficult as we went along but I would stress, we were there for over an hour and there wasn’t one question where he said ‘I’m not prepared to answer that’…

READ MORE: Henderson: Salah has asked about life in Saudi Arabia; admits bids are coming in

“He said what he wanted to say and I’d like to think that we posed some of the questions that people wanted to be heard”.

Our former captain was such a public ally of the LGBTQ+ community, that you can understand the anger that has come from his decision to move to a country where members of that community face severe repression and legal challenges because of their sexuality.

It feels like the interview that needed to be done but also the one that should have never happened, although answering every question is admirable – it may have cost the 33-year-old a lot more than his Middle Eastern wages can ever cover.

You can watch Crafton’s comments on Henderson (from 2:09) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 4 Review 🤩: Triple H(aaland), is it Fergie time? Szoboszlai hits double figures…