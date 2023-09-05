Klopp to drop five-game European veteran from Europa League squad – report

There always seems to be a fresh headache for Jurgen Klopp to solve and now it’s boiling down to who he will (or rather won’t) be selecting in his Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the competition.

As reported by David Lynch on X: ‘Adrian set to be omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the Europa League group stages.

‘UEFA loophole RE goalkeepers (explained in piece) made decision straightforward, particularly as alternative would’ve been leaving out the hugely promising Ben Doak’.

It seems then, the goalkeeper who has represented the club in four Champions League matches in the past as well as a rather famous Super Cup final, will miss out on our latest European adventures.

The loophole mentioned in the above report is that UEFA do allow further stoppers to be called up in the event of injury or illness to other options – meaning that the Spaniard is still very much our third choice option.

It’s tough to know whether our manager will take the secondary European competition seriously, or whether we will see the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Ben Doak given more minutes than they’re used to.

Adrian will likely be disappointed to be cut from the squad all together but such is his standing in the side, few could have expected the 36-year-old would be handed any game time in the tournament.

As is the way for most back-ups in his position, we all hope that we don’t see or need the former West Ham man in the near or long-term future – but we say that in a nice way!

