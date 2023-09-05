‘Liverpool wanted me…’ – Reds-supporting 23y/o explains why he turned down LFC’s summer interest

Jesper Lindstrom has explained why he turned down Liverpool’s interest during the summer, despite being a boyhood supporter of the Reds.

The Merseyside club are believed to have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt over the 23-year-old in July, but he ultimately joined Serie A champions Napoli last week.

In comments relayed via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter/X, the Denmark international outlined that he made the decision with his head rather than his heart, insisting that he’s now at an age where he needs regular game-time.

Lindstrom said: “Liverpool wanted me, I am a Liverpool fan so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience… but would it have been an intelligent move? I am at an age now where I have to play football.”

Considering how desperate Liverpool had been to strengthen their midfield over the summer, right up until the deadline day signing of Ryan Gravenberch, it seems peculiar for Lindstrom to have had doubts over the prospect of being a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s line-up.

The Danish playmaker enjoyed a fine 2022/23 season in Frankfurt, scoring nine goals and setting up another four, while he registered four assists along the way to their Europa League triumph in 2022 (Transfermarkt).

Such returns compared very favourably in relation to the Reds’ midfield options at the time (WhoScored), but maybe he felt that the July addition of Dominik Szoboszlai would see him be regarded as second in line for an attacking midfield berth at Anfield behind the Hungarian.

At 23, Lindstrom is certainly young enough to earn a move to Liverpool later in his career, perhaps seeing more of an opportunity at Napoli now before finding himself ready to represent the club he supports.

Both he and the Merseysiders will be hoping that his eventual transfer decision won’t result in any regrets. As it is, LFC will crack on with the midfielders currently at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, with Szoboszlai in particular enjoying an excellent start to the campaign and displaying so much promise.

