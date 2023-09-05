Liverpool fans will find details of Amrabat’s United medical hilarious; Klopp dodged a bullet – report

Liverpool fans were, at many points this past summer, desperate to sign more midfielders and it seemed at several points that one of our top targets was Sofyan Amrabat but he eventually made his move to Manchester United instead.

Some may think that losing a transfer target (or two if you count Mason Mount) to one of our oldest rivals could be a bad thing but when we learn more about the Moroccan’s move – we may have dodged a bullet.

As reported on The Athletic: ‘United eventually struck a deal on Friday afternoon (deadline day) which largely aligned with Fiorentina’s initial demands of a €10million loan fee and an overall €35million package, although United’s negotiations team secured a €20million option to buy rather than an obligation to buy.

‘Amrabat’s medical was completed, although not before United detected a minor back injury.

‘The 27-year-old struggled with his back during Morocco’s World Cup campaign, revealing to The Athletic earlier this year that he received pain-killing injections in order to play in the round of 16 defeat of Spain’.

It would certainly be a detail that would be widely criticised by our supporters if this came to light about one of our players and the fact that a back injury was spotted but the signing still went ahead, shows just how desperate Erik ten Hag’s side became this summer.

Although our public sagas with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were far from a PR masterclass, we did show that we had a clear list of targets and didn’t snatch at the opportunity to sign any player we could get our hands on.

Wataru Endo’s arrival opened the door to revisit a former target in Ryan Gravenberch and the four deals we did complete look to be a marked improvement on what came before, even ignoring the brilliant finances involved too.

It’s very early days in the season but we look to be in a very strong position, whilst our neighbours down the M62 seem to be struggling.

