‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans group slam Henderson’s comments on Saudi move

Jordan Henderson has created himself a media storm by speaking openly about his move to Saudi Arabia and after his comments on the LGBTQ+ community shocked so many, he’s received backlash from ‘Kop Outs!’.

Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans group took to social media to write: ‘No acceptance by Henderson of his role in sportswashing, trying to disguise the disgusting Saudi human rights record.

‘This sounds more like an attempt to rebuild his “brand”, sorry isn’t good enough @JHenderson, actions speak louder than words.

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry that they feel like that’ – Henderson opens up on LGBTQ+ community debate after Saudi transfer

‘There for the football? For up to 5,000 fans in scorching temperatures with other aged players.

‘The managers and players selling themselves would be better off managing and playing in lower league football here’.

It’s a scathing response from the mouthpiece of the LGBTQ+ community of our club and supporters and it’s hard to argue with many of the points they have made in their posts.

READ MORE: (Video) New angle shows how close Nunez came to scoring against Aston Villa

For many of us on the outside of this transfer, it is hard to think that a move to the Saudi Pro League can be anything but a money motivated ploy yet our former captain had a very different argument to put forward.

Claiming in his full interview with The Athletic that the money he was reported to be earning is far away from what he’s actually being paid and that finances was never discussed with Steven Gerrard, certainly suggests it wasn’t a move for financial gain in the eyes of the 33-year-old.

However, when we see the standard of football our former skipper left in order to enjoy a new life in the Middle East – it’s hard to think that his priority was anything but monetary gain.

READ MORE: ‘We’re not happy’ – Ronald Koeman fumes at Ryan Gravenberch in Dutch press conference

This is such an emotive topic and you can understand the negative feelings from many, regardless or their race, religion and sexuality, that it feels like an interview that should have just never taken place.

After being such a positive and inspiring member of our community as a football club, this is such a sad and unexpected way to seemingly draw a line under his Anfield career.

You can view the post about Henderson via @LFC_LGBT on X:

There for the football? For up to 5,000 fans in scorching temperatures with other aged players. The managers and players selling themselves would be better off managing and playing in lower league football here. — Kop Outs! 🌈⚽🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@LFC_LGBT) September 5, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 4 Review 🤩: Triple H(aaland), is it Fergie time? Szoboszlai hits double figures…