(Video) New angle shows how close Nunez came to scoring against Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez’s memorable cameo against Newcastle United saw him rewarded with a start against Aston Villa, where our No.9 coming painfully close to scoring once again.

One of his biggest chances came in front of the Kop during the second-half and after a brilliant pass from Mo Salah, it seemed that the Uruguayan had missed a sitter.

However, new angles have now shown how big of an impact Emi Martinez had on the ball with his glove and watching it in full speed makes it even more understandable as to how our man couldn’t score.

The 24-year-old actually did well to reposition his body from a stretched boot to a header but was unfortunately unable to find the back of the net.

You can watch the video of Martinez’s save before the Nunez chance (from 7:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

