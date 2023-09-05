(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai already seems to be developing great chemistry with Liverpool teammate

Dominik Szoboszlai already seems to be developing some nice chemistry with his Liverpool teammates, judging by footage from Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The £60m summer signing sent the Reds on their way to victory with his first goal for the club inside three minutes, while his overall performances have seen him draw no shortage of praise from journalists and pundits.

LFC’s official YouTube channel have shared their latest instalment of Inside Anfield, and one clip from half-time shows the budding relationship between the Hungarian and Darwin Nunez.

As the players made their way back onto the pitch for the second half, the Liverpool duo were deep in conversation, and both were smiling as they discussed their on-field link-up, with Szoboszlai tellingly pointing to his head.

It hasn’t taken the 22-year-old long at all to feel like part of the furniture in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and that can only be good news for the Reds and their supporters. We can’t wait to marvel further at the Hungary playmaker’s wizardry over the coming months and years!

You can see the clip of Szoboszlai and Nunez in conversation below (from 6:53), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: