(Video) Audio emerges of van Dijk’s x-rated response to Newcastle sending off; ban could increase

It wasn’t bad enough that we lost Virgil van Dijk to suspension following his red card against Newcastle but we could also lose him for longer now that the audio of his response to the decision has been shared.

Howard Webb was showcasing the best and worst decisions from VAR (guess which there was more of!) and the footage of John Brooks making his sending off decision showed him say: “He [Van Dijk] comes through the man to play the ball” and then telling our players to “move away” whilst VAR assessed his decision.

The referee then told our captain to “wait” until a decision was finalised and then added: “You will need to go immediately if I tell you you’ve got to go.”

You can see and hear that Jurgen Klopp’s team are still not happy or convinced when the final decision is made, before our No.4 then tells the official that the situation was a “f***ing joke”.

Seeing as we are still awaiting the ramifications of the FA ban imposed on the Dutchman, this seems to only suggest that his time on the sidelines will be extended from a one match ban.

As much as this does show the defender did ‘act in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official’, if they’re making an example of this situation then they will have to give out several red cards per game for incidents just like this.

You can watch the full analysis of the Virgil van Dijk situation via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

