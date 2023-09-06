Bajectic reveals which member of Liverpool’s squad ‘always tries to help’ him

Stefan Bajcetic has yet to make his long-awaited return from an injury sustained in March last year but after sitting on the bench for the last three matches, the midfielder is likely to be back on the pitch soon.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the 18-year-old discussed his biggest influences in the squad: “Players like Thiago always try to help me and every day I feel like I’m learning something different. At my age you need to get more experience and I get that here, especially training with these players.

“I learn a bit every day and even when you’re off the pitch you can still learn things. You mature as a person and that is important as well.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Thiago Alcantara is having a big influence on the youngster, especially as their father’s played together for Celta Vigo during their respective playing days.

The academy graduate is currently part of the Spanish Under-21 squad and there will be plenty of eyes from Anfield on him, praying that he gets through the trip unscathed.

Given the influx of games that’s soon to follow, we’re likely to start seeing a lot more of both midfielders in our squad and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see them back.

Let’s hope the duo can put their injury concerns behind them and that we can utilise the unique talents of both, for the entirety of the remainder of this campaign.

It’s a worry to see such a young talent sidelined for six months with an abductor muscle issue but let’s hope our No.43 will be back with a bang soon.

