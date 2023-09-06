BBC presenter certain of Liverpool player making payday exit decision

Giulia Bould has backed the prospect of Mo Salah taking a big payday and departing Liverpool in future.

The Egyptian King has been heavily linked with a switch to the riches of the Saudi top-flight in recent weeks, with Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad understood to have submitted a mouth-watering bid to the Reds in the dying stages of the summer window.

“He does love that [competitiveness]. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, it is motivation,” the presenter told BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast.

“It would be a lovely way to go out – he will eventually take the payday – but to stay for his second rebuild, put Liverpool back to where they should have been perhaps last season when it imploded.

“Maybe another European or FA Cup and go out that way.”

It goes without saying that such an offer was flatly rejected by the Merseysiders’ hierarchy with barely any time left to source a quality replacement.

Four goal contributions registered in as many games, however, would certainly support our decision-making on this particular matter.

The fact of the matter remains that Salah is still a VITAL member of the first-XI, directly contributing to our success on the pitch, not to mention the expansion of our brand globally.

There may come a time next summer in which the pros and cons of a sale for big money may be contemplated whilst the player has a year left on his contract at the tender age of 32.

Regardless, the time for such a discussion is most certainly not now after the close of the British summer window – nor, ideally, should it take place in the winter.

