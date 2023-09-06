‘Take a bow’ – Klopp praised for showing Chelsea how it’s done with Liverpool form

Liverpool were always destined to have a busy summer of transfer activity and although there hasn’t been much football played, few can argue that Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t made a great start to the campaign.

This topic was discussed by Pat Nevin who assessed the differences between the Reds and Chelsea, on BBC Sport: “Fifteen months since the new owners stepped in at Chelsea, they are still transitioning like no other top-level club I have ever witnessed. The loss to Nottingham Forest has them in the bottom half again, just like much of last season, so work remains to be done.

“There is a great skill in changing intelligently, while ensuring you don’t plummet in the meantime. Step up Liverpool FC. The entire midfield and attacking force has been changed in just over a season, yet just look at their current Premier League form.

“A 10-man win at Newcastle and a 3-0 canter against Aston Villa has them tucked in nicely in joint second position. Since February they have lost only two of 22 league games, with a 72% points return. These are comfortably top four figures, while integrating half of a new team. Jurgen Klopp can take a bow, but leave the lap of honour until later, it is still early days.”

It does feel that those at Stamford Bridge, although being widely criticsed, have been given some allowances for the turnover of players at the club since Todd Boehly’s arrival.

When we consider that eight members of our squad that faced Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final have since left the club, our boss has also had a big job on his hands too.

We’ve seen the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo reshape our forward line and an entire new midfield signed this summer but still the ethos and style of our manager shines through.

Nobody who supports our club needs to be told that we have an amazing coach in charge but sometimes it’s important to take a step back and realise what an incredible job he does.

Let’s hope that the German can take his ‘lap of honour’ at the end of the campaign and he can mark this building of a new squad, with some much desired silverware at Anfield.

