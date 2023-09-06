Adam Lallana may have cost Liverpool 10/10 summer transfer window

There can be no denying the fact that Liverpool achieved their top objective this summer with the addition of four new midfielders to completely rejuvenate the middle of the park.

A big green check in that box in what promised to be a highly challenging summer transfer window, though the general consensus remains that the Reds left themselves short in one department with their recruitment team’s failure to land a top, young, left-sided centre-half.

The man who might perfectly fit the bill in Levi Colwill (20) sadly appeared to have been turned off from a potential switch to Anfield thanks in no small part to the words of one former red in Adam Lallana.

“I have had conversations with Adam,” the Chelsea star told the Mirror (via liverpool.com).

“And he told me about how much of a good guy he (Pochettino) was and he thinks he is a really good manager and I took that on board when I was making my decision.

“When I finally met him (Pochettino), I realized everything Adam said was true

We can’t entirely blame the now Brighton star, of course, especially not when the Blues are offering out lucrative, long-term contracts like they’re cotton candy.

Now on terms lasting until the summer of 2029 (with the option of an extra year if he fancies it), Colwill’s future, both financial or otherwise, has been firmly secured.

We’d have hoped Lallana would have at least also sung the virtues of Jurgen Klopp whilst he was at it amid our own reported pursuit of the young Englishman, though it’s a shame that his advice may have contributed to downgrading our efforts in the window just gone by from arguably a 10/10 to roughly a 7/10.

Sorry, Adam. We’re just a little hurt.

