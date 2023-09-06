Insiders say Liverpool about to agree seismic deal; closing in on Man Utd – report

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing an extension with kit manufacturer Nike that the club hopes will help them close in on Manchester United’s mega-deal with Adidas.

The Red Devils agreed a whopping 10-year arrangement with German outfit Adidas that is understood to be worth £900m over that period of time.

Football Insider reports that the Merseysiders are hoping to improve on their current terms (currently worth roughly £70m once 20% of proceeds from merchandise sales are tacked on), to close the gap on their league rivals.

Whilst we’re perhaps not in the best bargaining position, some will rightly feel inclined to argue, having tumbled out of the Champions League places with a year left on a current deal with Nike, we’d be remiss to avoid pointing out that the current iteration of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp looks a more than exciting one.

Such is the impressive nature of our start in the Premier League – particularly the degree of control and dominance exercised against Aston Villa at the weekend – that many a commentator and fan can’t help but wonder whether we could be this year’s Arsenal and challenge Manchester City for the title after a busy summer window.

We can’t help but feel we’re a man or two short in defence to actually mount a successful title challenge, though we’ve every reason to feel optimistic over our chances of breaking back into the heralded top four spots and securing our status as European giants.

If you’re comparing deals with Manchester United, you could argue that Liverpool should be the side benefitting to a greater degree out of their kit deal.

