After Gravenberch: Liverpool set for cash boost from transfer Schmadtke approves of

Liverpool are set to benefit from a small windfall ahead of the sale of FC Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2024.

This comes courtesy of Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, with the German outlet reporting that 20% of the £11.6m fee (£2.6m) for the former Reds goalkepeer will go to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It’s a transfer that has the seal of approval from the Wolves’ former sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, in conversation with WAZ: “Kamil is a very good goalkeeper.

“He is tall, very athletic, [someone] who is not afraid to come out of his goal. He is a loud and aggressive type of player who exudes a strong presence.

“Koen [Casteels] is an excellent goalkeeper who has always shown his performance. However, he is one of the quiet representatives of his field; he is more of an introverted type.

“I can only say that VfL have made a very good catch in Grabara and have found a top successor for Casteels. They did that very well in Wolfsburg.”

Whilst only a small boost, it will no doubt be a welcome one to a club that has previously built up a reputation for making smart business decisions (most certainly during Michael Edwards’ time at the helm of the recruitment team).

Theoretically, if we were to avoid any further incomings in the January window, it would take our overall spending down to £143.1m following the midfield rebuild.

Far from poor business overall, it has to be said!

That said, we’d be hopeful of seeing one more incoming in January if it can be managed given how we’ve left ourselves a little short in the defensive department amid concerns over Ibrahima Konate’s injury proneness and the lack of appropriate long-term cover for Virgil van Dijk.

We’ll have to wait and see how that all plays out.

