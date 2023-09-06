Liverpool fans will be bemused at Mo Salah’s EAFC rating for this season – report

Mo Salah is comfortably one of the greatest players to have played for Liverpool and even after passing the age of 30, he doesn’t show any sign of slowing down yet and that was on show last season.

However, the campaign where he became our all-time top Premier League goal scorer has seen the Egyptian King rewarded by being downgraded in the latest edition of the game now formally know as FIFA.

Last season saw our No.11 handed a rating of 90, out of a possible 99 (via futbin.com), but in EAFC 24 (the new name for the game) the 31-year-old is now only being handed a rating of 89 (via EAFC 24 News).

Seeing as our forward recorded 30 goals and 16 assists across 51 games in all competitions in the last campaign, it’s hard to argue that he’s on the decline – especially after a run of five goals and seven assists in his last 10 matches.

It would be interesting to see who put the case forward that our ace marksman deserved to be downgraded and quite how this opinion was agreed upon by whoever picks the ratings but the facts surely speak for themselves here.

No doubt many people across the world will want to play as Jurgen Klopp’s team and everyone will hope that their onscreen talents are realistic to how good we are in real life.

