Liverpool legend owes £238k in tax but failed to attend court hearing – BBC

In a week where we’ve seen our former captain Jordan Henderson seriously tarnish his relationship with Liverpool fans, there’s now a new ex-Red making headlines for reasons that are far from ideal.

As reported by BBC News: ‘A bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has been lodged by tax officials…

‘Judge Catherine Burton was told by an official from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) that Barnes owed £238,000’.

Although the former player didn’t attend the hearing itself, it was agreed that he would be given until November to clear the owed amount and that he had the capacity to do so.

It was revealed by John Barnes’ barrister that he’s currently “on a salary of £200,000” at Liverpool FC, which should certainly help towards the large sum of money that is being requested.

It’s hard to know how the 59-year-old has managed to get himself into debt of this magnitude but it’s not hard to guess what many rival supporters will start to claim from this news.

From the hearing, it seems that this isn’t the first time that the former England international has been in this position with HMRC but debts have been paid off before.

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that this can be sorted quickly and quietly.

