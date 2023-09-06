Liverpool player delighted Anfield bosses consider him ‘untouchable’ despite swap deal rumours

Having lost the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – along with several other high-profile departures – this summer, Liverpool hardly needed a key figure departing from the forward line to add to their growing list of issues.

Reports of a potential swap deal between Joao Felix and Darwin Nunez was reportedly mooted, though Fabrizio Romano made clear it was never a prospect seriously considered by the Anfield hierarchy.

“Darwin Nunez – Despite rumours about a swap deal for Joao Felix being discussed, Liverpool never wanted Darwin Nunez to leave this summer,” the Guardian reporter wrote for CaughtOffside in his exclusive column with the publication.

“It was very clear on club side, the board and also the manager decided to keep Darwin in very clear way.

“Darwin was very happy with Liverpool considering him untouchable.”

Thank goodness this remains the case with the forward having started the season superbly with a late brace registered against Newcastle to steal all three points and an assist provided for Mo Salah’s effort against Aston Villa.

Equating to a goal or assist every 35.33 minutes (based on 106 minutes on the pitch), we’re frankly stunned by the assertions of some commentators that the Uruguayan has been poor this season.

Whilst we’d expect the aforementioned astounding numbers to level out over the course of the campaign, we’re convinced that Nunez will have a big part to play in any potential success we’re set to enjoy in 2023/24.

What’s particularly promising is how impactful the former Benfica man is already proving without the ball as much as with it – a key consideration for Jurgen Klopp.

On that basis, we’d be expecting to see him back in the starting lineup come the trip to Wolves (barring any late injury concerns!).

He certainly won’t, or shouldn’t, be leaving the club any time soon.

